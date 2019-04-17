MLB Prospect Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is back in action and should soon be debuting in the majors

It was only a matter of time before we spotlighted Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the 20-year-old Toronto Blue Jays minor-league third baseman who is almost universally held as the game's best prospect. So, why not today? Why not now? The timing works well: Guerrero is once more hearty and hale following a late-spring oblique injury that sabotaged his (limited) hopes of making the Opening Day roster. Since returning, he's appeared in seven games between the High- and Triple-A levels, hitting .360/.448/.560 -- good for a 1.008 OPS that is, um, 65 points worse than his full-season mark last year. Lordy.

There's not much fresh acreage to survey when it comes to Guerrero. The kid can hit, and will graduate from the minors' top bat to one of the majors' best as soon as he receives the opportunity. The public scouting reports that grade Guerrero's hit and power tools as 7s and/or 8s are right on, per those in the industry. He is, by all accounts, a special talent. How special? A talent evaluator for a rival team remarked to CBS Sports that "you'd be surprised by the number of people who think [Vlad Jr.] will be an even better hitter than his father." The reason being Vlad Jr. already possesses better plate discipline than his pops had.

Vlad Jr. hit it over de fence! — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 12, 2019

Remember: Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is a Hall of Famer whose swing-happy ways didn't prevent him from hitting .318/.379/.553 with 449 home runs over a 16-year big-league career.

Guerrero's defense isn't as remarkable as his offense. He's believed to be a tolerable third baseman for the time being, and down the road it's likely he'll shift to first base or DH. Provided he hits like he's expected to, it won't matter what position he plays -- he'll still be a valued contributor, likely in the Miguel Cabrera mold. Guerrero's lacking glove does serve as a nifty shield for the Blue Jays to wield whenever they need to defend keeping him down. Don't buy in.

The main reason Guerrero isn't in the majors (and hasn't been, dating back to last season), is service-time manipulation. Toronto has already secured an extra year of control over him due to him being in the minors at this point in the season. Unless the Blue Jays go full nihilist and use his oblique injury to keep him in the minors until the Super Two window passes during the summer -- and Lord, let's hope not -- it seems that his time will come within the next month.

When the day arrives, Guerrero will face the unusual combination of sky-high combinations and a floor-level bar. Or, as the talent evaluator put it: "Brandon Drury's OPS+ is [-4] -- it is almost impossible that Guerrero, even a hypothetically-unfinished version of him that could use more Triple-A, would be worse than that."