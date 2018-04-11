Brandon McCarthy's wife Amanda roasts him on Twitter after shoulder injury

Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves outlasted the Washington Nationals in a wild 12-inning affair. Kurt Suzuki hit two home runs in Atlanta's 5-3 win (box score).

There was a scary moment in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game, when Braves starter Brandon McCarthy injured his left shoulder covering first base. McCarthy reached out to receive the flip from the first baseman, stepped on the bag for the out, then grabbed his shoulder in pain. He had to be removed from the game. Here's video of the play.

The good news: McCarthy's injury is not serious. He was diagnosed with a shoulder subluxation and is expected to make his next start. Fortunately it was his non-throwing shoulder. Not long after the game, McCarthy's wife Amanda took to Twitter to roast him about the injury.

Check it out:

Whoa so much happened. Dislocated your shoulder, made the out, popped it back in, then just walked around normal? But you still can’t do the dishes... seems fishy. — Amanda McCarthy (@Mrs_McCarthy32) April 11, 2018

Ouch! Then again, McCarthy is wrapping up a four-year deal worth $48 million this season. Maybe invest in a dishwasher? When you grow up washing dishes every night, dishwashers are a life-changer.