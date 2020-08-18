Watch Now: Highlights: Mets at Marlins ( 1:03 )

The Atlanta Braves have claimed the last two NL East titles, and going into Tuesday's slate they're again in first place in the division. That said, they still have roster concerns, particularly in the rotation. That's why, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Braves are expected to pursue starting pitching leading up to this year's Aug. 31 trade deadline.

The Braves, as their rebuilding efforts have been harvested in recent years, have been renown for their young pitching. In the here and now, though, the rotation is a trouble spot and the development of much of that young pitching is stalled or uncertain. Consider:

The Braves presently rank 24th in MLB with a rotation ERA of 5.42.

They rank 26th in MLB with a rotation FIP, or fielding-independent pitching (explanation here), of 5.26.

They rank 25th in MLB this season in innings per start.

They're tied for 26th in MLB in average Game Score.

Even though they've played just 24 games at this writing, they've given at least one start to eight different pitchers.

So that's a problem. In related matters, ace Mike Soroka is out for the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles. Veteran lefty and free agent addition Cole Hamels -- in essence Atlanta's replacement for Dallas Keuchel, who inked with the White Sox this past offseason -- has yet to throw a game pitch in 2020 because of triceps tendinitis. Since he was placed on the 45-day injured list to start the season, he's not eligible to return until September. Even at that, though, he doesn't have a clear timetable for a return. On another level, it's probably unwise to bank heavily on a 36-year-old with an uncertain road to recovery. Additionally, the Braves not long ago cut loose Mike Foltynewicz, a former All-Star who made two playoff starts for the Braves last season, in large measure because of his hollowed-out velocity.

So all of that leaves GM Alex Anthopoulos pining for starting pitching as the deadline winds its way toward us. Our own R.J. Anderson recently ran down 25 names who could be on the move by Aug. 31. His list includes starters Kevin Gausman and Drew Smyly of the Giants, Taijuan Walker of the Mariners, and Jordan Yamamoto of the Marlins.

The 2020 deadline -- pushed back a full month because of the delayed start to the season -- figures to be an uncertain one. Teams will be somewhat reluctant to take on significant salary obligations because of the loss of some revenues, and the expanded playoff field (it's 16 teams instead of the usual 10) mean fewer sellers and more ambiguity for potential sellers. In normal times, Lance Lynn of the Rangers would be one of the most appealing names on the market and an ideal target for Anthopoulos and the Braves. However, unless the Rangers crater badly over the next 10 days or so, they figure to be within range of playoff position and thus may resist the urge to strip mine the roster.

Should that be the case, then maybe it's down to those names above. None of those will move the needle in a big way for Atlanta, but given that Max Fried has shown signs of taking the next step perhaps mid to back-end depth fits their current needs. That they can find.