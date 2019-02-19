Bruce Bochy is retiring after the 2019 season, and his next stop will be the Baseball Hall of Fame
Bochy is 11th in career wins and has four pennants and three World Series titles
Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Monday that he will retire after the 2019 season. It's definitely going to be weird seeing someone other than Bochy in the Giants' dugout. Simply not having him as a big-league manager will be different. He's managed the Giants for the past 12 seasons and before that he had a 12-year run with the Padres. The last season he wasn't managing a ballclub was the strike-shortened season of 1994.
It won't be long after his retirement that Bochy is up for the Hall of Fame via a veteran's committee vote and he'll surely get in with ease.
With 1,926 career wins, Bochy ranks 11th on the all-time list. He trails 10 Hall of Famers and has more wins than Hall of Famers Casey Stengel, Tommy Lasorda, Earl Weaver and Miller Huggins, among others.
The regular season success is obviously part of the equation, but Bochy's postseason work is what makes him such a no-brainer Hall of Famer. He won the 1998 pennant with the Padres. Speaking of that franchise, the Padres have been around since 1969. They have only made the playoffs five times. Four of those came on Bochy's watch.
Stop to think about that one for a second. In 37 seasons when Bochy wasn't the manager, the Padres made the playoffs one time. In Bochy's 12 seasons, the Padres made the playoffs four times.
Of course, then there is Bochy's run with the Giants that includes World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Before that run, the Giants hadn't won a World Series in San Francisco.
The only managers to win more than Bochy's three rings are Joe McCarthy, Stengel, Connie Mack, Joe Torre and Walter Alston.
Those World Series-winning Giants teams obviously were good, but they didn't really have dominant regular seasons and ran up against several teams with more overall talent. Lots of different players stepped up with huge postseason performances, but Bochy also had a knack for pulling the right levers and putting his players in a position to succeed.
The resume isn't yet complete, of course. Bochy has one more year and if he wins at least 74 games, he'll hit 2,000 wins for his career. That's not necessarily an important milestone, but it's noteworthy.
Regardless, Bochy will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in the coming years thanks to his excellent 25-year managerial career.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giants' Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019
Bochy won three World Series titles in San Francisco
-
Stanton throws shade at Marlins
Stanton tasted the postseason for the first time in 2018
-
Trout comments on Phillies speculation
Trout faced questions about the Phillies when he showed up for Angels spring training
-
Cubs owner: Team has no money to spend
The Cubs, one of the most valuable teams in pro sports, are crying broke
-
Rumors: Red Sox want to extend Sale
Here's the latest MLB gossip as players head to Florida and Arizona
-
Bryant wants to bury hatchet with Molina
Molina took issue with Bryant joking about St. Louis