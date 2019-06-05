Carlos Carrasco placed on injured list due to blood condition as Indians lose another starter
Carrasco is expected to return at some point this season
Cleveland entered Wednesday without three starters. Now, the team will have to proceed without a fourth. The club announced Wednesday afternoon that Carlos Carrasco had been placed on the injured list due to a unspecified blood condition.
Here's the team's statement:
As the statement notes, Cleveland currently has no timetable for Carrasco's return. The team does, however, expect him to return at some point this season.
Carrasco joins Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, and Jefry Rodriguez on the shelf. So far this season, he had posted a 4.98 ERA and a 7.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 12 starts.
