Detroit Tigers right-handed starter Casey Mize isn't making much progress in his attempted recovery from a sprained medial ligament in his throwing elbow. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch on Tuesday told reporters that Mize has been shut down from throwing after experiencing continued discomfort while playing catch from 90 feet on flat ground. He'll undergo further testing.

Mize has been sidelined since April 15 with the injury. After almost a month on the injured list, Mize attempted a minor-league rehab assignment. He struggled badly in his first start, and before his second start, the organization decided to dial back his rehab process. That dialing back, however, didn't yield the desired progress. Even after he's able to resume throwing from flat ground, Mize presumably will still need to progress to throwing bullpens off the mound and then facing live hitters before a rehab assignment can be attempted once again.

Mize, 25, was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Auburn. After posting a 3.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 150 1/3 innings last season, the expectation was Mize would take another step toward being a frontline starter this season. That, obviously, hasn't happened, and in light of Mize's difficult recovery, it's fair to wonder whether he'll pitch again in 2022. Suffice it to say, it's a concerning turn of events for a pitcher who's supposed a long-term core piece for the Tigers.