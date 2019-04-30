Casey Mize, Tigers' No. 1 overall pick in 2018 MLB Draft, throws no-hitter in Double-A debut
The Tigers top pitching prospect had quite the introduction to Double-A
Casey Mize, the Tigers top pitching prospect, made his Double-A debut for the Erie Seawolves on Monday night and, well, it was an acceptable outing. He threw a no-hitter, in fact.
Mize needed just 98 pitches to get through his gem, with 70 of those pitches being strikes. He struck out seven. He worked on top all night and rarely even ran up a three-ball count. Most of the contact was weak. He did walk one and hit a batter, preventing a perfect game, but still, what an unbelievable outing. Here's the full box score.
Mize, 21, was the first overall pick out of Auburn in the MLB Draft last June. Heading into this season, Baseball America had him ranked as the 16th-best prospect in baseball while MLB.com pegged him at No. 17.
This wasn't Mize's first start this season. He was busy making Class A-Advanced hitters look stupid before this no-hitter. In four starts with High-A Lakeland, he was 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA, 0.31 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Combining those numbers with his no-hitter on Monday, here's Mize in five starts this season: 3-0, 35 innings, seven hits allowed, one earned run allowed, two walks, 32 strikeouts, 0.26 ERA, 0.26 WHIP. Silly.
If Mize stays on this track, there's a chance we could see him up in the majors in September, though it's also possible he's our next player who deals with service time manipulation and has to spend a few weeks in Triple-A next April before debuting late in the month to great fanfare.
Regardless, the Tigers appear to have a frontline starter in the making here. He's obliterating his minor-league competition so far.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sale says he's 'sucked' through 6 starts
The Red Sox have yet to win a game in 2019 started by Sale
-
Ryan Braun gets doused in beer
This is a little on the nose for the Brewers
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for Apr. 29
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Best MLB DFS lineups, picks for April 29
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Power Rankings: Crowded NL
The Rays, Astros, Yankees and Twins rank highly in the AL, but, boy, is that NL field of potential...