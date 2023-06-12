The College World Series field is nearly set in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Six teams -- TCU, LSU, Oral Roberts, Wake Forest, Florida and Virginia -- have already punched their tickets to Omaha. The final two spots will be decided on Monday night with Tennessee-Southern Miss and Stanford-Texas playing decisive Game 3s in their Super Regional matchups. The College World Series starts Thursday at Charles Schwab Field.

Wake Forest (the tournament's top seed), Florida, LSU and Virginia were all top seven national seeds in the tournament, so it's not a surprise to see them in the CWS. But the tournament has one big cinderella team in Oral Roberts. Out of the Summit League, the Golden Eagles won the Stillwater regional earlier this month before dispatching Oregon in the Super Regionals.

There were also some surprising eliminations during the regional round as high seeds like Vanderbilt, Clemson and Miami were sent home from the original field of 64.

Below we have everything fans need to know about college baseball's annual tournament, from the format and dates to the bracket and scores. Let's dive in.

NCAA Tournament, College World Series dates

Regionals : June 2-5

: June 2-5 Super Regionals : June 9-12

: June 9-12 College World Seres start : June 15

: June 15 College World Series finals: June 24-26

Super Regionals scores, schedule, TV channel

All games on ESPN and ESPN2 can be live streamed on fubo (try for free).

Friday, June 9

Duke 5, Virginia 4

TCU 4, Indiana State 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Saturday, June 10

Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4

Virginia 14, Duke 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0 (Florida advances to CWS)

Texas 7, Stanford 5

LSU 14, Kentucky 0

TCU 6, Indiana State 4 (TCU advances to CWS)

Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7

Sunday, June 11

Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3

Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5 (Wake Forest advances to CWS)

Virginia 12, Duke 2 (Virginia advances to CWS)

Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4

LSU 8, Kentucky 3 (LSU advances to CWS)

Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6 (Oral Roberts advances to CWS)

Stanford 8, Texas 3

Monday, June 12

Tennessee vs. Southern Miss, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Stanford vs. Texas, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Regionals scores

Winston-Salem Regional

Hosted by No. 1 national seed Wake Forest.

June 2: Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0

June 2: Maryland 7, Northeastern 2

June 3: George Mason 11, Northeastern 3

June 3: Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6

June 4: George Mason 11, Maryland 10

June 4: Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1 (Wake Forest advances)

Gainesville Regional

Hosted by No. 2 national seed Florida.

June 2: Florida 3, Florida A&M 0

June 2: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

June 3: UConn 9, Florida A&M 6

June 3: Texas Tech 5, Florida 4

June 4: Florida 8, UConn 2

June 4: Florida 7, Texas Tech 1

June 5: Florida 6, Texas Tech 0 (Florida advances)

Fayetteville Regional

Hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas.

June 2: Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6

June 2: TCU 12, Arizona 4

June 3: Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3

June 4: TCU 20, Arkansas 5

June 4: Arkansas 6, Santa Clara 4

June 5: TCU 12, Arkansas 4 (TCU advances)

Clemson Regional

Hosted by No. 4 national seed Clemson.

June 2: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5

June 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1

June 3: Charlotte 9, Lipscomb 2

June 3: Tennessee 6, Clemson 5 (F/14)

June 4: Charlotte 3, Clemson 2

June 4; Tennessee 9, Charlotte 2 (Tennessee advances)

Baton Rouge Regional

Hosted by No. 5 national seed LSU.

June 2: LSU 7, Tulane 2

June 2: Oregon State 18, Sam Houston State 2

June 4: Sam Houston State 10, Tulane 2

June 4: LSU 6, Oregon State 5

June 4: Oregon State 3, Sam Houston State 1

June 5: LSU 13, Oregon State 7 (LSU advances)

Nashville Regional

Hosted by No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt.

June 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2

June 2: Oregon 5, Xavier 4

June 3: Xavier 7, Eastern Illinois 0

June 3: Oregon 8, Vanderbilt 7

June 4: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1

June 4: Oregon 11, Xavier 2 (Oregon advances)

Charlottesville Regional

Hosted by No. 7 national seed Virginia.

June 2: Virginia 15, Army West Point 1

June 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5

June 3: Oklahoma 10, Army West Point 1

June 3: Virginia 2, East Carolina 1

June 4: East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5

June 4: Virginia 8, East Carolina 3 (Virginia advances)

Stanford Regional

Hosted by No. 8 national seed Stanford.

June 2: Stanford 13, San Jose State 2

June 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal State Fullerton 7

June 3: Cal State Fullerton 9, San Jose State 5

June 3: Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5

June 4: Stanford 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

June 4: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5

June 5: Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1 (Stanford advances)

Coral Gables Regional

Hosted by No. 9 national seed Miami.

June 2: Miami 9, Maine 1

June 2: Texas 4, Louisiana 2

June 3: Louisiana 19, Maine 10

June 3: Texas 4, Miami 1

June 4: Miami 8, Louisiana 5

June 4: Texas 10, Miami 6 (Texas advances)

Conway Regional

Hosted by No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.

June 2: Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10

June 2: Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3

June 3: Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Wilmington 2

June 3: Duke 2, Rider 1

June 4: Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5

June 4: Coastal Carolina 8, Duke 6

June 5: Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3 (Duke advances)

Stillwater Regional

Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State.

June 2: Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma State 4

June 2: Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5

June 3: Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4

June 3: Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12

June 4: Dallas Baptist 9, Washington 1

June 4: Oral Roberts 6, Dallas Baptist 5 (Oral Roberts advances)

Lexington Regional

Hosted by No. 12 national seed Kentucky.

June 2: Kentucky 4, Ball State 0

June 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6

June 3: West Virginia 13, Ball State 5

June 3: Indiana 5, Kentucky 3

June 4: Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0

June 4: Kentucky 16, Indiana 6

June 5: Kentucky 4, Indiana 2 (Kentucky advances)

Auburn Regional

Hosted by No. 13 national seed Auburn.

June 2: Penn 6, Auburn 3 (F/11)

June 2: Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (F/10)

June 3: Southern Miss 7, Auburn 2

June 3: Penn 5, Samford 4

June 4: Southern Miss 9, Samford 4

June 4: Southern Miss 11, Penn 2

June 5: Southern Miss 11, Penn 7 (Southern Miss advances)

Terre Haute Regional

Hosted by No. 14 national seed Indiana State.

June 2: Indiana State 6, Wright State 5

June 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4

June 3: North Carolina 5, Wright State 0

June 3: Indiana State 7, Iowa 4

June 4: Iowa 6, North Carolina 5 (F/13)

June 4: Indiana State 11, Iowa 8 (Indiana State advances)

Columbia Regional

Hosted by No. 15 national seed South Carolina.

June 2: South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut State 1

June 2: NC State 5, Campbell 1

June 3: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut State 5

June 3: South Carolina 6, NC State 3

June 4: Campbell 11, NC State 1

June 4: South Carolina 16, Campbell 7 (South Carolina advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional

Hosted by No. 16 national seed Alabama.

June 2: Alabama 4, Nicholls 3

June 2: Troy 11, Boston College 10

June 3: Boston College 14, Nicholls 6

June 3: Alabama 11, Troy 8

June 4: Boston College 4, Troy 1

June 4: Alabama 8, Boston College 0 (Alabama advances)

College baseball bracket, notes

Here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket, which includes region vs. region pairings for the super regionals. Now for some quick hit takeaways on the 64-team field:

There will be no repeat this year, as reigning national champion Ole Miss (25-29) did not receive a bid. No team has repeated as national champions at the Division I level since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.



Florida State (23-31) finished with a losing record for the first time ever and missed the postseason for the first time since 1977. Their 44 straight tournament appearances are a record.



Listed alphabetically, the last four teams in were Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma State, and Troy. The first four teams out were Arizona State, Kansas State, Kent State, and UC Irvine.

The SEC hosted a record eight regionals. The state of South Carolina hosted three regionals while, for the first time since 2013, the state of Texas did not host a regional.

NCAA Baseball Tournament format