Coronavirus: Oakland A's minor-league manager hospitalized with COVID-19

Webster Garrison, a former major-league player and current minor-league manager with the Oakland Athletics, is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his fiance, Nikki Trudeaux, told the Associated Press.

Trudeaux said Garrison is "turning the corner" in a social media post on Tuesday night.

Trudeaux announced she has also tested position for the virus.

The A's announced "a minor-league staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under hospital care," this past weekend. On Tuesday they said there were no updates available and that no one else in the organization has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We want to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery," the team said in a statement. "We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Every person on our team plays a critical role to our success and we look forward to his return to the field when he is healthy."

Garrison, 54, is entering his 22nd season in the A's organization. He managed the Class-A Stockton Ports in 2019, which was his second stint as the club's manager, and he was slated to manage the organization's rookie ball affiliate in the Arizona League this year. Webster appeared in five games with the A's in 1996.

Two Yankees minor leaguers and one Red Sox minor leaguer have tested positive for COVID-19. Two Cubs employees and a Reds employee have also tested positive for the virus. MLB is on indefinite hiatus during the pandemic and Opening Day has been pushed back to at least mid-May, and that remains subject to change.