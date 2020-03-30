Coronavirus: Two Chicago Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19

The Cubs have informed staff that two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19, per a team spokesman (as first reported by the Chicago Sun Times). The employees were at Wrigley Field for a training session a few weeks in front of what was supposed to be the opening of the 2020 MLB regular season on March 8. One employee was hospitalized and the other employee is recovering at home, the Cubs said.

Here's more via the Sun Times article:

Green also said there was "nothing definitive" indicating the session "contributed to exposure" since the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24. But "out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility," the Cubs informed staff in the email. "We know many of these associates know each other, spend time together and speak frequently, so we want everyone to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC guidance even though we're not together and playing baseball," Green said.

The incubation period for the virus is thought to be 14 days, so it's possible this is limited to just the two employees, though we don't know any further information at this point.

The other known cases related to Major League Baseball are a Reds spring training employee in Arizona and two Yankees minor-league players.

MLB announced it was shutting down operations on March 12, and the league won't be starting the 2020 season any earlier than the middle of May. Commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the 2020 season last week, saying "nothing is off the table."