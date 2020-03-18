Coronavirus: Cincinnati Reds spring training employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Cincinnati Reds announced Wednesday that an Arizona-based employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Reds' spring training home is in Goodyear, Arizona, where the team was playing games until MLB suspended its season last Thursday.

Here's the Reds' press release:

As part of our commitment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Reds are sending a precautionary notice to those who were inside the building of the Reds Spring Training Complex in Goodyear, Arizona, that an Arizona-based Reds employee has tested positive for COVID-19. For your reference, the dates involved are February 29, 2020 through March 14, 2020. The Reds staff who came in close contact with this employee are being tested and have self-quarantined. We will continue to follow the state and local guidelines for the prevention and treatment of COVID-2019.

Obviously, it's good that the Reds are getting out in front of this. They surely won't be the last team to face this, as we'll continue to hear of more cases in the coming weeks. It's worth mention that the Indians share the Goodyear spring training facility with the Reds.

This is the third confirmed positive case of the coronavirus among MLB-affiliated players or staff. The first two publicly disclosed positive tests were both from unnamed Yankees minor leaguers. MLB is not shutting down spring training sites entirely, but many players and coaches are heading home with the season pushed back until at least mid-May.

Most players are trying to balance staying in shape in hopes that there is a 2020 Major League Baseball season -- hopefully sooner than later -- with the realities of social distancing and not being able to complete normal workouts.