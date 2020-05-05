Creating the ultimate MLB player: Joey Gallo's power, Andrelton Simmons' glove, Byron Buxton's speed and more
We pooled our MLB analysts to see what their ultimate create-a-player would look like
Perhaps the greatest compliment a baseball player can ever receive is being deemed a five-tool player. While incredibly rare, the five-tool player has everything a scout looks for: the ability to hit for contact, for power, plus speed, strong arm, and can field his position.
Nowadays, the number of tools talent evaluators look for have are constantly expanding. On top of the five core skills, they now also look for durability, baseball IQ, body type, plate discipline, and so on. Ronald Acuna and Mike Trout are often both regarded as possessing some of the largest tool boxes in the game today.
It got us thinking: what if we could choose certain intangibles from different stars around Major League Baseball to create one ultimate super player? I surveyed the CBS Sports MLB staff to find out what their ultimate player might look like, asking them to select certain qualities only from active players. The qualities they voted on were: hitting, power, plate discipline, speed, fielding, arm strength, body type, and IQ.
I initially aimed to assess and create a consensus ultimate player. But, our responses varied so greatly that it made it rather difficult to construct just one super player. For that reason, I've organized each of the responses by writer, including the amount of votes each players' tool received.
Dayn Perry
Mike Axisa
R.J. Anderson
Matt Snyder
Katherine Acquavella
Danny Vietti
Hitting
Jose Altuve
Christian Yelich
Christian Yelich
Anthony Rendon
Mike Trout
Mike Trout
Power
Aaron Judge
Joey Gallo
Joey Gallo
Giancarlo Stanton
Christian Yelich
Joey Gallo
Plate Discipline
Mike Trout
Mike Trout
Joey Votto
Joey Votto
Joey Votto
Joey Votto
Speed
Byron Buxton
Byron Buxton
Byron Buxton
Terrance Gore
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Billy Hamilton
Fielding
Andrelton Simmons
Matt Chapman
Javier Baez
Andrelton Simmons
Andrelton Simmons
Andrelton Simmons
Arm Strength
Ramon Laureano
Aaron Judge
Ramon Laureano
Hunter Renfoe
Ramon Laureano
Ramon Laureano
Body Type
Michael Lorenzen
Yandy Díaz
Nolan Arenado
Aroldis Chapman
Paul Goldschmidt
Giancarlo Stanton
Baseball IQ
Yadier Molina
Mookie Betts
Marcus Semien
Javier Baez
Yadier Molina
Yadier Molina
Honorable Mention: Freddie Freeman (plate discipline), Trea Turner (speed), Yoenis Céspedes (arm strength), Kyle Hendricks (baseball IQ),
Key Takeaways
° Joey Votto received four of the six votes for plate discipline -- much of that attributed to the five times he has led the league in base on balls and seven times he led in OBP.
° The fleet-footed Byron Buxton took control of the speed category with three votes. Buxton ranked tied for second in sprint speed last season (3.74 MPH) behind only the Royals' Adalberto Mondesí, per MLB.com.
° Four-time Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons and A's center fielder Ramón Laureano stole the spotlight for the two defensive categories. Laureano has already tallied 19 outfield assists despite making his debut in August 2018.
