Creating the ultimate MLB player: Joey Gallo's power, Andrelton Simmons' glove, Byron Buxton's speed and more

Perhaps the greatest compliment a baseball player can ever receive is being deemed a five-tool player. While incredibly rare, the five-tool player has everything a scout looks for: the ability to hit for contact, for power, plus speed, strong arm, and can field his position. 

Nowadays, the number of tools talent evaluators look for have are constantly expanding. On top of the five core skills, they now also look for durability, baseball IQ, body type, plate discipline, and so on. Ronald Acuna and Mike Trout are often both regarded as possessing some of the largest tool boxes in the game today.

It got us thinking: what if we could choose certain intangibles from different stars around Major League Baseball to create one ultimate super player? I surveyed the CBS Sports MLB staff to find out what their ultimate player might look like, asking them to select certain qualities only from active players. The qualities they voted on were: hitting, power, plate discipline, speed, fielding, arm strength, body type, and IQ.

I initially aimed to assess and create a consensus ultimate player. But, our responses varied so greatly that it made it rather difficult to construct just one super player. For that reason, I've organized each of the responses by writer, including the amount of votes each players' tool received.

Dayn Perry

Mike Axisa

R.J. Anderson

Matt Snyder

Katherine Acquavella

Danny Vietti

Hitting

Jose Altuve

Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich

Anthony Rendon

Mike Trout

Mike Trout

Power

Aaron Judge

Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo

Giancarlo Stanton

Christian Yelich

Joey Gallo

Plate Discipline

Mike Trout

Mike Trout

Joey Votto

Joey Votto

Joey Votto

Joey Votto

Speed

Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton

Terrance Gore

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Billy Hamilton

Fielding

Andrelton Simmons

Matt Chapman

Javier Baez

Andrelton Simmons

Andrelton Simmons

Andrelton Simmons

Arm Strength

Ramon Laureano

Aaron Judge

Ramon Laureano

Hunter Renfoe

Ramon Laureano

Ramon Laureano

Body Type

Michael Lorenzen

Yandy Díaz

Nolan Arenado

Aroldis Chapman

Paul Goldschmidt

Giancarlo Stanton

Baseball IQ

Yadier Molina

Mookie Betts

Marcus Semien

Javier Baez

Yadier Molina

Yadier Molina

Honorable Mention: Freddie Freeman (plate discipline), Trea Turner (speed), Yoenis Céspedes (arm strength), Kyle Hendricks (baseball IQ), 

Key Takeaways

° Joey Votto received four of the six votes for plate discipline -- much of that attributed to the five times he has led the league in base on balls and seven times he led in OBP.

° The fleet-footed Byron Buxton took control of the speed category with three votes. Buxton ranked tied for second in sprint speed last season (3.74 MPH) behind only the Royals' Adalberto Mondesí, per MLB.com.

° Four-time Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons and A's center fielder Ramón Laureano stole the spotlight for the two defensive categories. Laureano has already tallied 19 outfield assists despite making his debut in August 2018.

