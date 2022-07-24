The Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The National League matchup is the first game of the day in Major League Baseball with an early first pitch. Citizens Bank Park hosts the action in the series finale between the two clubs. The Cubs won the first two games of the series, with the Phillies aiming to avoid a sweep at home.

Cubs vs. Phillies money line: Phillies -130, Cubs +110

Cubs vs. Phillies over-under: 10 runs

Cubs vs. Phillies run line: Phillies -1.5 (+143)

CHI: The Cubs are 16-19 in day games

PHI: The Phillies are 17-13 in day games

Why you should back the Cubs



Chicago has a strong pitching projection for Sunday's game. The Cubs have a bullpen with strong upside, as Chicago's relief corps is in the top three of the National League in strikeout rate this season. To begin the day, the Cubs will lean on veteran left-hander Drew Smyly, who is walking only 2.2 batters per nine innings this season. In more than 850 career innings, he has a strikeout rate of 8.8 per nine innings, and Smyly also has a robust ground ball rate of 46.5 percent this season.

Philadelphia has plenty of power, but the Phillies are below-average in walks and on-base percentage this season. On offense, Chicago should fare well against Philadelphia starter Bailey Falter, who has an OPS allowed of .911 and a WHIP of 1.46 this season. The Cubs are also above-average in triples and stolen bases this season, with solid marks in doubles, walks, and on-base percentage.

Why you should back the Phillies

The Phillies have plenty of strengths to focus on in this matchup. In addition to home-field advantage, Philadelphia is above-average among National League teams in runs scored, slugging percentage, OPS, and home runs. Kyle Schwarber, the NL home run leader, is in the center of the attack with 30 home runs and a .504 slugging percentage.

The two-time All-Star gives the Phillies some punch in the middle of the lineup, and Falter is on the mound after allowing three earned runs or fewer in every single outing during the 2022 season. Philadelphia's bullpen ranks in the top five of the NL in wins above replacement, with 9.65 strikeouts per nine innings. Chicago is below the NL average in home runs and runs scored, with Philadelphia seeking a badly-needed home win.

