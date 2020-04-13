David Ortiz, John Krasinski surprise Boston healthcare workers with Red Sox tickets for life

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is doing what he can to give back to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Essential workers, such as doctors, nurses and other medical professionals have been risking their lives to help others during this time and Ortiz wants them to know just how thankful he and everyone else are for their work and sacrifice.

The World Series Champion hopped on "Some Good News" with John Krasinski, who is from Massachusetts, to tell the medical professionals at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center that the Red Sox are donating four tickets for life to "you and everybody at Beth Israel."

Scroll to the ten minute mark to check out the message:

Those on the call were already excited to be talking to the actor, but screamed when Ortiz, a hero to almost everyone in Boston, showed up.

"How you guys doing!" Ortiz said with a smile, dressed in a Red Sox jersey and a team logo hat.

He had a message for the workers:

"I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love you and respect you for what you guys are doing. Taking your lives, taking your time, that's something that it goes beyond everything so the Red Sox are gonna donate four tickets for life to you and everybody at Beth Israel."

Krasinski joked that despite thinking maybe he had some pull, he's been on the waiting list for 16 years.

"I might be able to get Big Papi but I don't get the Big Papi treatment," he said.

"Don't worry we are buddies I got you," Ortiz replied, giving the actor some hope of getting that season ticket status.

What's a conversation with a Bostonian, or honorary Bostonian like Ortiz is, without them mentioning how successful the city has been in sports? Right on cue No. 34 yelled, "We are the city of champions," causing the room to erupt again.

The surprises did not end the. The medical professionals were then treated with "the most sanitized duck boat in America" to head to Fenway Park for a private visit. Duck boats are what each Boston team rides around town in during championship parades, so they have great significance in the city.

On the way, Joe, one of the workers in the response team, sent a message of hope saying, "We're working hard and we're having success."

When they arrived at Fenway Park, the place was all theirs, and Krasinski invited them to take the field. They were greeted by more famous faces on the big screen, including Massachusetts Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker and the entire Red Sox team, who all clapped for them as the nurses and therapists stood on the pitchers mound.

As they all wound up to throw, Krasinski announced from home, "First pitch of 2020 Major League Baseball season: The staff of Beth Israel Deaconist Covid unit."

The workers did the wave and ran the bases, going past the iconic Green Monster that read, "Stay safe at home," with Krasinski commenting, "5-0 on the Yankees" as the five of them rounded home. The group yelled "Boston Strong" and grabbed some dirt before heading out.

Calling them his heroes, Krasinski asked them to each sign a baseball so he could display it in his office and commented that he hopes this brought them joy during a trying time.

The group thanked Krasinski, who has made it his mission during this time to spread joy and thanks to those working hard to help the country.