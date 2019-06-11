David Ortiz stable following second surgery at Boston hospital, wife Tiffany thanks all for 'support and love'

After being shot at a lounge in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday night, retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz is stable after undergoing a second surgery, this one at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

On Tuesday, Ortiz's wife Tiffany released the following statement through the team:

"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery. He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days. "On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank (owners) John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, (president) Sam Kennedy, and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital. Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. "We ask for privacy as David works toward recovery."

Here's more from ESPN's Marly Rivera:

Ortiz is expected to be closely monitored for the next 24-48 hours. Visits will be very limited during that period. Doctors have said that they expect a full recovery. Ortiz has also been alert and has talked to his family and “even flashed that smile.” -That’s the latest update. https://t.co/jvcNun21Mh — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 11, 2019

Ortiz suffered a single gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region. He initially underwent emergency surgery at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo. During the surgery, doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. Even though Ortiz also suffered some liver damage as a result of the shooting, he's expected to make a full recovery.

ESPN earlier reported that the attacker was identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia. He was apprehended and then beaten by a crowd at the venue and suffered injuries to his head and legs. He was treated at a local hospital before being released into police custody. The motive was initially reported to be robbery, but security-camera footage from the lounge suggested a coordinated ambush. Two others were also wounded during the attack.