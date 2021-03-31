The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will kick off their 2021 seasons at Petco Park on April 1. There's a case in contrast heading into 2021 here. The D-Backs had a surprisingly good 2019 and then were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball in 2020. Meanwhile, the Padres again finished last in 2019 after making an offseason splash, but then in 2020 broke through with the second-best NL record.

This marks the second straight year these two clubs have met on opening day. Last time around, the Padres set the tone for 2020 with a 7-2 win in Petco. Will history repeat itself?

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here.

Information on Diamondbacks vs. Padres, including live stream details, are below.

Diamondbacks at Padres

Date: Thursday, April 1 |Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Live stream: MLB.TV | TV: Bally Sports Arizona; Bally Sports San Diego

Probable pitchers: Madison Bumgarner (ARI) vs. Yu Darvish (SD)

Odds: SD -216; ARI +196; O/U: 8.5

Latest Odds: San Diego Padres -216 Bet Now

Storylines

Diamondbacks: Coming off a disappointing 2020 season, the Diamondbacks enter opening day without ace Zac Gallen and starting outfielder Kole Calhoun. They could sure use some good news, so it's bounce-back time? Bumgarner had a 6.48 ERA in his nine starts last season, so what better time than opening day to start turning the tide? Also, infielders Ketel Marte (96 OPS+ last year) and Eduardo Escobar (.212/.270/.335) could also get on that train.

Padres: One step in turning a franchise around from bottom-feeder to World Series contender is successfully raising expectations. That has happened in San Diego. Only two teams had a better record than the Padres last year and those were the two teams that played in the World Series. The rotation was bolstered in the offseason, too. Darvish gets a shot at a first impression while superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing for the first time with his megadeal. Just remember, win or lose, Padres fans: It's only 1/162 of the season.