Dodgers make MLB Opening Day history with record eight home runs in one game

Los Angeles sluggers turned baseball's Opening Day into a home run derby

We think the Los Angeles Dodgers were ready for Opening Day.

On Thursday, the reigning National League champions squared off against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Boy did things go well for the Dodgers. Los Angeles homered eight times en route to a 12-5 victory. That isn't a typo -- the Dodgers really homered eight times as a team.

Predictably, the Dodgers' homer frenzy had record-book implications. The eight homers tied the most by the Dodgers in a single game; set a new club record for most homers on Opening Day; and set a new MLB record for most players with a dinger on Opening Day:

To recap: Enrique Hernandez and Joc Pederson both homered twice. Corey Seager, Austin Barnes, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, and Cody Bellinger each homered once. Justin Turner and A.J. Pollock, then, were the only Dodgers hitters to come to the dish multiple times without jumping the yard. That'll do -- for the Dodgers, anyway. For Arizona pitchers Zack Greinke and Matt Koch, that meant being victimized four times apiece.

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers will play again on Friday night. The D-Backs just hope Dodgers' batting practice ends before the game starts. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

