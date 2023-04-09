One of the fun things about attending a sporting event is the possibility you'll see something you've never seen before. Little did the fans in attendance for the first game of a doubleheader between the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts (a Cincinnati Reds affiliate) and the Rocket City Trash Pandas ( affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) know just how true that sentiment turned out to be on Saturday afternoon.

Final score: Lookouts 7, Trash Pandas 5.

Nothing special so far, other than the excellent team names and logos. But look closer at that box score and you'll see that the Lookouts recorded zero hits. Yes, the Trash Pandas pitchers threw a collective no-hitter but also coughed up seven runs. Amazing and ridiculous. How did that happen?

It was actually a seven-inning game (as all minor-league doubleheader games are) and the Trash Pandas had a 3-0 lead heading to the seventh. The Lookouts then went ...

Walk

Walk

Pop out

Walk

Strikeout (it's still 3-0 with one out left in the game!)

Walk

Error, two runs score

Hit by pitch, loading the bases with a 3-3 tie.

Hit by pitch

Hit by pitch (yes, again)

Walk

Wild pitch, running the score to 7-3.

Hit by pitch

Strikeout

Five hitters drew a walk, four hitters were plunked and one reached via error. What a catastrophic inning for the Trash Pandas, who did manage to tack on two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the 7-5 final score.

Coleman Crow was the starter for the Trash Pandas and allowed only two walks in six scoreless, hitless innings, and the bullpen -- and defense -- totally fell apart after he left the game.

To reiterate: A team threw a no-hitter and lost the game 7-5. Holy smokes.