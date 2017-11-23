Early Black Friday 2017 Deals: Winter Classic, NBA Winter Collection, Astros gear
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop
With Black Friday right around the corner, the CBS Sports Shop is stocked with special holiday deals, including a 15 percent discount on any order of more than $75 starting Wednesday.
Everything from Houston Astros World Series gear and NHL Winter Classic sweaters to NBA Winter Collection apparel and NFL Salute to Service hoodies are available for your post-Thanksgiving shopping spree:
Maybe you're still catching up on celebrating the Astros' historic title? Houston's 2017 locker room hats are still on the shelf as a top seller after the team's seven-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In addition to full-roster championship tees, there are also plenty of tried-and-true World Series hoodies on sale, including this navy beauty that'll have you comfortable -- and celebratory -- in the winter:
If you're looking more for some NBA swag, the Winter Collection is also available. This vintage Mitchell & Ness Golden State Warriors warm-up jacket headlines basketball's cold-weather gear this holiday season:
And don't forget about the Christmas sweaters. Who wouldn't want to rock this Warriors-themed V-neck?
Remember that the NHL's Winter Classic is also right around the corner. Even if you're not pulling for the New York Rangers or the Buffalo Sabres on New Year's Day, this honorary hoodie certainly fits the bill for hockey fans this holiday season:
You can find all these items -- and plenty more -- on the CBS Sports Shop. Happy holidays!
