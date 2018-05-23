Former MLB outfielder Lenny Dykstra arrested with drugs after alleged threat to Uber driver
The troubles allegedly continue for the former MLBer
Former All-Star outfielder Lenny Dykstra was recently arrested pursuant to a dispute with an Uber driver in Linden, New Jersey.
Per CBS Philadelphia, Dykstra was arrested Wednesday and charged with making terroristic threats along with several drug offenses. According to police, the dispute began when the driver refused to change the predetermined destination. At that point, Dykstra allegedly put a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him. The driver then drove to the police station and beeped his horn until officers responded.
Officers say no weapon was recovered but they did find cocaine, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings. He was released on a summons and is scheduled to return to court in June.
Dykstra, 55, retired from baseball in 1996 after 12 seasons with the Mets and Phillies and three All-Star appearances. Since leaving the game, he's dealt with an array of legal and financial problems, in addition to admitting using steroids throughout his playing career. Starting in 2012, he served 15 months in prison after pleading no contest to three charges of grand theft auto and one count of filing a false financial report.
