Former Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler suing White Sox over season-ending injury
Fowler suffered a knee injury at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field
Oakland Athletics outfielder Dustin Fowler had a memorable big-league debut in June as part of the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, it was for the wrong reasons. Fowler, you might recall, exited in the first inning after colliding with the outfield wall and rupturing his patella tendon. He missed the remainder of the season.
Fowler certainly remembers the incident, which happened at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox. He filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court alleging the White Sox and the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority were negligent when they failed to properly secure a metal box that is stationed on the wall. Here's more, courtesy of the Chicago Sun Times:
In addition, the suit alleges the White Sox and Sports Facilities Authority failed to adequately inspect the right field wall and the box. The box was installed at knee-level "in a manner so as to create a hidden and undetectable hazard" to Fowler and other ballplayers, the suit alleges. By failing to properly pad, guard or cover the exposed box, the defendants showed "an utter indifference to or conscious disregard" for Fowler's safety.
Fowler, who is suing for an undisclosed amount, will turn 23 later this month. He had hit .293/.329/.542 in Triple-A before his promotion to the majors, and was considered one of the Yankees top position player prospects. He was later sent to the A's in the Sonny Gray trade.
