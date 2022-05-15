National League powers take center stage on Sunday Night Baseball when the San Francisco Giants visit the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three-game weekend set. The Giants won the opener on Friday, with the Cardinals returning serve with a 4-0 win on Saturday. San Francisco enters Sunday at 20-13 overall, while St. Louis is 18-15 to begin the 2022 MLB season.

First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. ET in St. Louis. Caesars Sportsbook lists San Francisco as a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is seven in the latest Giants vs. Cardinals odds.

Giants vs. Cardinals money line: Giants -150, Cardinals +130

Giants vs. Cardinals over-under: 7 runs

Giants vs. Cardinals run line: Giants -1.5 (+115)

SF: The Giants are 9-6 in road games

STL: The Cardinals are 9-8 in home games

Why you should back the Giants

The Giants boast an impressive offense. San Francisco ranks in the top three of the National League with 163 runs scored and a .329 on-base percentage in 2022. The Giants are also in the top five in home runs (33), stolen bases (20), and batting average (.245) this season, and that comes on the heels of a 2021 campaign in which San Francisco ranked in the top two in myriad offensive categories.

In terms of run prevention, the Giants can rely on Carlos Rodon, with the left-hander coming off an All-Star campaign in 2021. He has a 1.80 ERA in six 2022 starts, striking out 53 batters in only 35 innings of work. Rodon has zoomed through road outings with a 1.50 ERA in 2022, and he has not allowed a home run this season. From there, San Francisco's bullpen has a 3.46 ERA this season, and the Giants rank in the top three of the National League in wins above replacement from relief pitchers.

Why you should back the Cardinals

The Cardinals have standout characteristics on offense, including National League-leading marks in stolen bases (28) and strikeout rate (19.7 percent). St. Louis also projects quite well in run prevention, however, and much of that comes from veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright. The three-time All-Star threw seven shutout innings with only one hit allowed in his last start, and Wainwright has a 3.18 ERA across six outings in 2022. That comes after a 3.05 ERA in 206.1 innings last season, and Wainwright has a career walk rate of 2.4 per nine innings.

Right-handed batters struggle mightily against Wainwright, posting only a .560 OPS this season, and Wainwright has a 2.25 ERA at Busch Stadium in 2022. The Cardinals also have a stout bullpen, with St. Louis currently leading the National League in ERA (3.17) and ground ball rate (47.7 percent) from relievers.

How to make Giants vs. Cardinals picks

