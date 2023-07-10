The stars will be out on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. The No. 1 seed in the eight-player 2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket is Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox, with two-time winner Pete Alonso of the New York Mets also among the 2023 Home Run Derby contenders. Also included is former MVP and seven-time All-Star Mookie Betts as well as rising star Adely Rutschman of the resurgent Baltimore Orioles.

The 2023 Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Alonso as the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in its latest 2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds, with Guerrero Jr. right behind at +450. Robert (+500), Julio Rodriguez (+550), and Adolis Garcia (+600) follow as top 2023 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby contenders, followed by Betts (+900), Randy Arozarena (+900), and Rutschman (+1600).

2023 Home Run Derby expert preview

One player Severance is shying away from on Monday night is Pete Alonso. Though he is a two-time Home Run Derby champion, Alonso's current price removes value in the eyes of the expert. Alonso is having a down season in 2023, entering the final weekend of the first half with only a .218/.311/.514 slash line. He had a wrist injury earlier this season, perhaps limiting his overall upside, and the market is pricing Alonso at a price that doesn't return value in the eyes of Severance.

Alonso also has a difficult path, with a semifinal matchup against either Mookie Betts or Vladimir Guerrero Jr., plus a high-profile first-round tilt against Julio Rodriguez. Rodriguez is the hometown favorite and defeated Alonso in the 2022 Home Run Derby with an impressive power performance. See his other 2023 Home Run Derby picks at SportsLine.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

Pete Alonso +300

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +450

Luis Robert +500

Julio Rodriguez +550

Adolis Garcia +600

Mookie Betts +900

Randy Arozarena +900

Adley Rutschman +1600

2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket

1 Robert vs. 8 Rutschman

4 Garcia vs. 5 Arozarena



3 Betts vs. 6 Guerrero

2 Alonso vs. 7 Rodriguez