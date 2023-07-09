After a full slate of games and the start of the MLB Draft on Sunday, the 2023 MLB All-Star break begins in earnest on Monday. The Midsummer Classic is on Tuesday, but on Monday, the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby arrives at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Eight of the game's top sluggers are in action, headlined by two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Alonso will be challenged by worthy competitors, including No. 1 seed Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox, proven star Mookie Betts, and young standouts like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Adley Rutschman.

The 2023 Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Alonso as the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in its latest 2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds, with Guerrero Jr. right behind at +450. Robert (+500), Julio Rodriguez (+550), and Adolis Garcia (+600) follow as top 2023 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby contenders, followed by Betts (+900), Randy Arozarena (+900), and Rutschman (+1600). Before you lock in your 2023 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby bets, you need to see what SportsLine baseball expert Matt Severance has to say, considering his mastery of MLB picks.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two MLB seasons, Severance is up an incredible $6,966 for $100 bettors. That includes a 68-32 run in the last 100 bets.

2023 Home Run Derby expert preview

One player Severance is shying away from on Monday night is Pete Alonso. Though he is a two-time Home Run Derby champion, Alonso's current price removes value in the eyes of the expert. He entered the final weekend of the first half with a .218 batting average and .311 on-base percentage. While Alonso's power remains considerable, he has also faced a wrist issue this season and has a strikeout rate notably higher than the two previous seasons. In addition, he is facing a difficult matchup against Julio Rodriguez in the first round.

Rodriguez beat Alonso head-to-head in the 2022 Home Run Derby and hit the second-most home runs (81) of any player in Derby history. Rodriguez, the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year, presents a challenge after 28 home runs in only 132 games in 2022, and Alonso also must face either Betts or Guerrero Jr. in the semifinal before even reaching the pinnacle of the event. See his other 2023 Home Run Derby picks at SportsLine.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

Pete Alonso +300

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +450

Luis Robert +500

Julio Rodriguez +550

Adolis Garcia +600

Mookie Betts +900

Randy Arozarena +900

Adley Rutschman +1600

2023 MLB Home Run Derby bracket

1 Robert vs. 8 Rutschman

4 Garcia vs. 5 Arozarena



3 Betts vs. 6 Guerrero

2 Alonso vs. 7 Rodriguez