The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft has arrived. The 20-round affair kicked off Sunday night as the Pirates and Nationals selected LSU's Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews with the draft's first two picks. The teammates became the first ever to go 1-2 in the draft, and Max Clark, Wyatt Langford and Walker Jenkins rounded out the top five selections.

You can follow every pick here with our draft tracker. The draft continues Monday and will wrap up on Tuesday. The second and third days of the draft won't have quite the same pomp and circumstance as the first night, but fans can still watch the picks happen via a live stream.

We have all the details of how to watch the remainder of the 2023 MLB Draft below.

When and where is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft started Sunday night with Rounds 1 and 2 in Seattle. The draft is being held at Lumen Field (home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks), next door to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Rounds 3-10 were held Monday, July 10. The draft concludes Tuesday, July 11 with Rounds 11-20. Draft action on Tuesday is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2023 MLB Draft?

Here are the TV channel and live streaming options for the draft.

Sunday (Rounds 1 and 2) -- TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

-- TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free) Monday (Rounds 3-10) -- Live stream: MLB.com (Starts at 2 p.m. ET)

-- Live stream: MLB.com (Starts at 2 p.m. ET) Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) -- Live stream: MLB.com (Starts at 2 p.m. ET)

What's the 2023 MLB Draft order?

Below is the order for the remaining rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft.