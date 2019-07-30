Indians' Trevor Bauer reportedly fined for on-field tantrum, toss over outfield wall

On Sunday, Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in a rough outing against the Royals that lasted just 4 2/3 innings. When Cleveland manager Terry Francona came to pull him from the game in the fifth inning, Bauer turned around and threw the ball over the center field wall from the mound.

Now, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Bauer will face a fine for his on-field tantrum, but the right-hander will not be suspended:

Sources: Trevor Bauer is being fined, but not suspended, for his in-game long toss demonstration — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

Bauer apologized after the game, saying the outburst was "unbecoming, childish and unprofessional." A trade candidate, Bauer will not start again ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, and he's been the subject of rumors for the past week. However, it was reported that multiple MLB executives said that Bauer's stunt is unlikely to significantly affect his market.

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.21 IP 156.2 BB 63 K 185

Bauer, 28, is set to hit free agency after next season. Entering Tuesday, the Indians were reportedly receiving an increased level of interest in Bauer from teams in need of starting pitching, but the club was still undecided on whether they wanted to trade their right-hander in the middle of a pennant race.