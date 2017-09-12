Indians win 19th game in a row, now one game away from tying Moneyball A's

The Cleveland Indians won their 19th consecutive game on Monday night, as they defeated the Detroit Tigers by a 11-0 final score.

The Indians are now a victory away from tying the 2003 Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak in the past 50 years. Previously, the Indians had set a new franchise record for the longest winning streak.

2002 Athletics: 20 wins 2017 Indians: 19 wins and counting 1977 Royals: 16 wins 2001 Mariners: 15 wins 2000 Braves: 15 wins 1991 Twins: 15 wins

Cleveland's latest W was, by and large, a total team effort. Carlos Carrasco threw six shutout innings, allowing eight baserunners but striking out nine batters. Offensively, the Indians were paced by Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez (who left the game due to precautionary reasons), as they combined for seven runs batted in.

Come Tuesday, the Indians will try to tie history. Ace Corey Kluber will square off versus Matthew Boyd. That's a mighty big mismatch on paper: Kluber has allowed fewer hits, runs, and walks than Boyd this season -- all while pitching 66 more innings.