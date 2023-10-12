The Houston Astros finished up a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series. In doing so, Houston area furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is one step closer to potentially winning $43.4 million in bets on the Astros.

Leading up to the postseason, McIngvale placed $6.9 million worth of wagers on the Astros to win the World Series.

In late September, the Astros were in danger of not qualifying for the playoffs. At that time, McIngvale announced that he had placed a $1 million bet on the team to win the World Series at +1100 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. That marked the longest odds that the Astros had at any point during the 2023 season.

McIngvale placed the following bets on the Astros to win the World Series throughout the year:

Spring training: $1.9 million at +600 to win $11.4 million at Caesars Sportsbook

$1.9 million at +600 to win $11.4 million at Caesars Sportsbook Sept. 15 : $2 million at +600 to win $12 million at DraftKings

: $2 million at +600 to win $12 million at DraftKings Sept. 27 : $1 million at +1100 to win $11 million at Caesars Sportsbook

: $1 million at +1100 to win $11 million at Caesars Sportsbook Pre-ALDS: $2 million at +450 to win $9 million

The Astros ended up winning the American League West on the final day of the 2023 season. As a result, their odds reduced drastically, and had the best odds to win the 2023 World Series at most sportsbooks.

McIngvale, who owns a Houston-area furniture store, won a record $75 million when the Astros won the World Series in 2022. If the Astros were to repeat as World Series champions, he'd stand to take home $118 million over the last two years.

The Astros will face the Texas Rangers in the American League Champion Series, which gets underway on Sunday.