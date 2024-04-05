NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees will play their first home game of the 2024 season Friday afternoon, though they will be without a key reliever. Righty Jonathan Loáisiga was placed on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain, the team announced Friday morning. Righty Dennis Santana was called up in a corresponding move.

Loáisiga, 29, has typically pitched very well when healthy -- he struck out one in a 13-pitch inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday -- though staying healthy has been a major issue. He has been on the injured list with an arm injury every year since 2016 except the shortened 60-game season in 2020. Last year elbow inflammation limited him to 17 games.

The 60-day injured list move means Loáisiga's injury is fairly serious and will sideline him until at least June. The Yankees are now without four projected bullpen members, and only one is expected back in the near future:

RHP Tommy Kahnle : Shoulder inflammation (could return in a few weeks)

: Shoulder inflammation (could return in a few weeks) RHP Scott Effross: Tommy John surgery and back surgery (out until midseason)

Tommy John surgery and back surgery (out until midseason) RHP Lou Trivino: Tommy John surgery (out until midseason)

Tommy John surgery (out until midseason) RHP Jonathan Loáisiga: Flexor strain (out until at least June)

Despite the injuries, New York's bullpen has been very good during the team's 6-1 start, throwing 28 1/3 innings with a 1.27 ERA. The unit ranks second among all teams with 0.5 WAR in the early going. Setup man Ian Hamilton has been a revelation, striking out seven and allowing only one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Santana, 27, is joining his fourth big league team. He has a 5.17 ERA in 149 2/3 career innings, though he impressed this spring and debuted a new cutter that he picked up from former Yankee Frankie Montas over the winter. If nothing else, Santana is capable of throwing multiple innings.

As noted, the Yankees are 6-1 in the early going. They swept four games from the Houston Astros and took two of three from the defending National League champion D-Backs, all on the road.

Loáisiga has a career 3.44 ERA in MLB, including a 2.89 ERA since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2020. He will be a free agent after the season.