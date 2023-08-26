The Chicago Cubs are promoting left-hander Jordan Wicks to the majors, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Wicks, who had been expected to start Sunday, will instead make his big-league debut Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

Wicks, 24 come Sept. 1, was Chicago's first-round pick in 2021 by way of Kansas State. He was regarded at the time as the typical "safe" college lefty whose relatively high floor and quick arrival to the majors could make up for a lack of ceiling. He's split this season between the Double- and Triple-A levels, compiling a 3.55 ERA and a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 20 starts.

Wicks relies heavily on a low-90s rising fastball and his signature changeup. The latter has generated a 41% whiff rate in Triple-A. He also throws a sinker, slider, and curveball that has been an effective bat-misser in a small sample.

The Cubs enter Saturday with a 67-61 record, putting them four games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Those two sides will meet for their penultimate series beginning on Monday. They then won't play again until the final three games of the year, in what could serve as a de facto playoff series of its own.

Chicago's rotation has been problematic as of late. As a unit, they have the sixth-worst ERA (5.19 ERA) in the second half. Only one Cubs starter, converted reliever Javier Assad, has an ERA under 4.00 in August. Meanwhile, three Cubs starters -- Kyle Hendricks, Jameson Taillon, and Drew Smyly -- have ERA over 5.00 in a combined 13 starts.

The Cubs remain without veteran Marcus Stroman, who was placed on the injured list on July 31 because of hip inflammation.