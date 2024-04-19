The Colorado Rockies placed left-handed starter Kyle Freeland on the injured list on Friday because of a left elbow strain. The move comes just a few days after he was involved in a collision at home plate during a surprise pinch-running appearance.

Freeland, 30, has not appeared in a game since that incident, which occurred during the ninth inning of Monday's los against the Philadelphia Phillies. It's worth noting that, while Freeland appeared to suffer an injury on the play, it appeared to be a dislocated right shoulder. As such, it's not apparent if Freeland's elbow injury stems from the collision or if it was suffered before or after the play at the plate.

Here's a look at the play in question:

"Kyle's fine," Black told MLB.com after the game.

Freeland was manager Bud Black's choice for pinch-running because of a confluence of other maladies. Infielder Brendan Rodgers and outfielder Jake Cave were both dealing with illnesses. Outfielder Kris Bryant, meanwhile, had not yet been placed on the IL with his own ailment -- a sore back resulting from a collision with an outfield wall. That left Black to choose between Freeland and backup catcher Jacob Stallings.

Freeland has started four times this season. He's accumulated a 13.21 ERA (37 ERA+) and a 1.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 2/3 innings. Freeland's average fastball velocity had ticked up this year, averaging 92 mph compared to 88.8 mph in 2023, according to the data provided by Statcast.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies recalled right-hander Noah Davis. Davis, 27 come Monday, has appeared in nine career big-league games. He's sporting a career 9.00 ERA with a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio.