Little leaguer Easton Oliverson has been battling to recover since suffering a serious head injury when he fell from a bunk bed at the dormitories in Williamsport, Pa. Easton, a 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was initially in critical condition after the fall, which caused a skull fracture and brain bleed.

With Easton recovering from his injury, his brother Brogan was added to the team as a last-minute replacement.

In Friday's game against the Southeast Region -- the team's first game of the tournament -- Brogan Oliverson was called upon to pinch hit for his Mountain Region squad. He received a standing ovation from everyone in attendance in what turned into a very special moment:

It was a great moment for the team and the Oliverson family, even though the Mountain Region ultimately lost that game.

Since Easton Oliverson's injury, he and his family have received an outpouring of support from the baseball community. Even Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts passed along an encouraging message for Easton.

The good news is that Easton Oliverson is now awake and speaking, according to an update from the family.