LOOK: Mets ace Jacob deGrom cut off his long flowing locks and got a haircut

On Sept. 24, when he made his final start of the season, Mets ace Jacob deGrom took the mound with his long hair popping out of his hat and blowing in the wind as he delivered a pitch. DeGrom's hair is his trademark.

Those long flowing locks are no more. At some point since that start, deGrom went to the barber shop and got a haircut. He didn't get a few inches trimmed off or anything like that. He has an entirely new look. Check it out:

I was not expecting to see deGrom with a normal haircut today. I wonder whether this is his new look going forward or if he just chopped it all off at the end of the season and plans to grow it back over the winter. Intrigue!