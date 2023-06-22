One side of the 2023 College World Series championship matchup is locked in after No. 2 Florida knocked off TCU on Wednesday. The other team will be decided on Thursday when top-seeded Wake Forest and the No. 5 LSU Tigers meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The pitching plan for both sides isn't confirmed, though highly-regarded aces Paul Skenes of LSU and Rhett Lowder of Wake Forest are both expected to be involved. LSU beat Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday night to force this win-or-go-home elimination game for both sides.

The latest LSU vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Tigers as the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100), while the Demon Deacons are +140 underdogs.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 college baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. He is 29-17 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a 64% winning clip.

Here are several college baseball betting lines for Wake Forest vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Wake Forest money line: LSU -170, Wake Forest +140

LSU vs. Wake Forest run line: LSU -1.5 (+105)

LSU vs. Wake Forest over/under: TBD

Why you should back Wake Forest

The NCAA Tournament's top overall seed is an underdog despite putting together a dominant 2023 campaign. The Demon Deacons averaged 9.2 runs per game, tying for fourth nationally. They've had some incredible outbursts during the NCAA Tournament, scoring 22 runs against Alabama in Game 2 of the Super Regionals and scoring 12 or more runs in all three Regional matchups.

Facing Skenes is a tall task, but Wake Forest will likely counter with an ace of its own in Lowder. Projected as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft in the latest CBS Sports mock draft, Lowder has an elite changeup and is one of most complete pitchers in all of college baseball.

Why you should back LSU

Skenes has been absolutely dominant. The big righty is expected to go in the first few picks of the 2023 MLB Draft and he went 12-2 this season with a 1.81 ERA. After striking out 12 against Tennessee in his CWS debut last Saturday, Skenes now has 200 strikeouts for the season, becoming the first pitcher in college baseball to accomplish that since Trevor Bauer in 2011.

LSU's offense compares favorably to Wake Forest in many key categories and the Tigers have elite talent in the lineup as well. Outfielder Dylan Crews, also in the mix to be a top draft pick, has 18 home runs and 69 RBI this season while slashing .423/.565/.722. NC State transfer Tommy White has also been a huge factor for the Tigers with 22 home runs and 98 RBI.

