Mariano Rivera says he's going to start working with Yankees pitchers
The newly minted Hall of Famer is going to 'teach these boys to pitch'
Mariano Rivera, the first unanimous choice for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, is returning to baseball. In an interview with MLB Network Radio's CJ Nitkowski on Thursday, the former Yankees closer revealed he will be "teaching pitching" in some capacity with his old team this year.
"I'm going to start working with the New York Yankees and teaching pitching," he said. "So many guys throw hard but don't have command. We need to teach these boys to pitch. Pitchers are getting away from pitching and are focused on throwing hard."
Rivera spent 10 days in camp with Yankees pitchers during the spring of 2015 but while the Yankees welcome him back, they have not had discussions about a larger role for Rivera within the organization, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
Mo might not be able to teach any of New York's pitching staff how to perfectly mimic his signature cutter, but the the Yankees bringing back Rivera in a coaching capacity sounds like a great idea.
