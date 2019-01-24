Mariano Rivera says he's going to start working with Yankees pitchers

Mariano Rivera, the first unanimous choice for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, is returning to baseball. In an interview with MLB Network Radio's CJ Nitkowski on Thursday, the former Yankees closer revealed he will be "teaching pitching" in some capacity with his old team this year.

"We need to teach these boys to pitch."@MarianoRivera tells @MLBNetworkRadio he's going to start working with #Yankees pitchers.



And he sounds like he knows exactly what he needs to do: pic.twitter.com/7NPsgA1gyP — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 24, 2019

"I'm going to start working with the New York Yankees and teaching pitching," he said. "So many guys throw hard but don't have command. We need to teach these boys to pitch. Pitchers are getting away from pitching and are focused on throwing hard."

Rivera spent 10 days in camp with Yankees pitchers during the spring of 2015 but while the Yankees welcome him back, they have not had discussions about a larger role for Rivera within the organization, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

While the Yankees will welcome any help Rivera wants to give, there havent yet been any discussions about an expanded role with the org https://t.co/aFFQknbtVH — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 24, 2019

Mo might not be able to teach any of New York's pitching staff how to perfectly mimic his signature cutter, but the the Yankees bringing back Rivera in a coaching capacity sounds like a great idea.