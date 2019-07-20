Mariners' Mike Leake comes within three outs of perfect game against Angels
Leake nearly twirled the first perfect game since teammate Felix Hernandez in 2012
Seattle Mariners left-hander Mike Leake came within three outs of pitching the 24th perfect game in MLB history on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. Instead, Leake allowed a leadoff single on a 1-1 changeup to Luis Rengifo, after eight spotless frames against the Angels :
Leake then walked Kevan Smith before retiring the final three batters, including a strikeout of Mike Trout to end it. The Mariners prevailed over the Angels by a score of 10-0 (box score).
Leake needed just 76 pitches to get the first 24 outs against an Angels offense that came in ranking fifth in the AL in batting average, fourth in hits and third in walks. In the end, Leake, rather than make history, settled for his second career shutout and sixth career complete game. Along the way, he struck out six. Coincidentally, Leake in his last start faced the Angels and allowed seven runs on eight hits in just 2/3 of an inning.
Had Leake completed his bid it would've been the first MLB perfecto since teammate and Mariners icon Felix Hernandez threw one against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.
After the gem against the Angels, Leake's ERA now stands at 4.27 after 124 1/3 innings in this, his age-31 season.
