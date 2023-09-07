Michael Jordan has inspired athletes across multiple generations, and not just in basketball. Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. used a brief interaction with Jordan as a kid to motivate him. Now, he is an MLB All-Star and Jordan athlete.

Chisholm was a guest on the "On Base with Mookie Betts" podcast, and he recalled a special moment he had with Jordan as a child in the Bahamas, Chisholm's home country. Following a celebrity softball game, a then 10-year-old Chisholm asked Jordan for an autograph, and the NBA legend turned it around on him.

"Michael Jordan is sneaking out of the back," Chisholm said. "I asked him for an autograph. He looks at me. He turns around and says, 'One day, make me want your autograph, kid.' He just walks off. Like, nothing else."

To his credit, Chisholm accepted Jordan's challenge and made it happen. Chisholm is a budding star for the Marlins, and he made the 2022 NL All-Star team while hitting .254 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. This season, Chisholm has been even better when healthy as he's amassed a .260 batting average, 16 home runs and 19 stolen bases.

Once he began finding some success at the MLB level, Chisholm became a Nike athlete before eventually signing with the Jordan brand. That means Chisholm found a way to make Jordan want his autograph, and the future looks bright for the 25-year-old Marlins star.