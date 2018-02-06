Marlins purge continues as they reportedly fire the guy who plays Billy the Marlin
The purge in Miami seems to have reached new depths
The Miami Marlins, a professional baseball club and or dying turd, depending on who you ask, have spent the winter stripping the roster for parts under new ownership. This has not gone especially well, in terms of both rebuilding the farm system and bolstering the such-as-it-is fan loyalty. Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and Dee Gordon are no more, and J.T. Realmuto seems likely to follow.
Now, though, the purge overseen by owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter has reportedly reached new depths ...
And ...
So they fired the dude inside the Billy the Marlin costume for reasons sufficient only to the "let's kick it and see if the bees come out" ownership duo. While this level of pettiness might come as a shock, bear in mind that these bumbling jamokes want to get rid of the outfield home run sculpture -- i.e., The Last Good Thing in Miami.
Yeah, for now it's merely the hard-working employee of 14 years inside the Billy the Marlin suit, but soon enough Billy the Marlin will be replaced by a new mascot -- Dead Al Brown the Unsmiling Profit & Loss Statement.
Go Marlins.
-
Best fits for remaining top free agents
It's time to find a home for all those quality free agents still looking for a job
-
History of possible collusion by owners
Teams may not be colluding to keep free agent prices down, but it's happened in the past
-
MLB union boss claims breach of trust
Tony Clark's frustration toward the slow free agent market is no secret and MLB issued a r...
-
Giants to retire Bonds' No. 25 in August
No, he's not in the Hall of Fame, but the all-time home run leader is indeed a Giants lege...
-
Report: Mets agree to sign Todd Frazier
This pushes Asdrubal Cabrera to second base and Jose Reyes to a utility backup role
-
Is this shirt trolling Yanks or Red Sox?
It's an important question, obviously
Add a Comment