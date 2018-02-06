Marlins purge continues as they reportedly fire the guy who plays Billy the Marlin

The Miami Marlins, a professional baseball club and or dying turd, depending on who you ask, have spent the winter stripping the roster for parts under new ownership. This has not gone especially well, in terms of both rebuilding the farm system and bolstering the such-as-it-is fan loyalty. Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and Dee Gordon are no more, and J.T. Realmuto seems likely to follow.

Now, though, the purge overseen by owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter has reportedly reached new depths ...

Source : The Marlins have terminated the man inside the suit of Billy the Marlin. Marlins spokesman says Billy himself has not been fired. He will remain Marlins Mascot, played by someone else. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 5, 2018

And ...

Billy the Marlin was played by the same person for 14 years. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 6, 2018

So they fired the dude inside the Billy the Marlin costume for reasons sufficient only to the "let's kick it and see if the bees come out" ownership duo. While this level of pettiness might come as a shock, bear in mind that these bumbling jamokes want to get rid of the outfield home run sculpture -- i.e., The Last Good Thing in Miami.

Yeah, for now it's merely the hard-working employee of 14 years inside the Billy the Marlin suit, but soon enough Billy the Marlin will be replaced by a new mascot -- Dead Al Brown the Unsmiling Profit & Loss Statement.

Go Marlins.