Jazz Chisholm's rough start to the 2023 season continued Wednesday afternoon. The Miami Marlins' second baseman-turned-center fielder exited his team's game against the Minnesota Twins (GameTracker) after sliding into second baseman Kyle Farmer on a stolen base attempt. The Marlins have not yet announced an update on Chisholm's injury.

Here's the play. It's a pretty violent collision and Chisholm appeared to be favoring his right arm as he left the field, though his head also collided with Farmer's leg. Bryan De La Cruz replaced Chisholm in center field.

The Marlins built their team around second basemen playing out of position and Chisholm's early work in center field is not going well. He had several misplays in Miami's first six games and, to be clear, the problem is the team's roster-building approach, not Chisholm's effort. He's worked hard out there but there will be a learning curve.

Chisholm's first-inning single improved him to 4 for 21 (.190) with nine strikeouts on the young season. It has only been a week, though it is fair to wonder whether learning a new position on the fly is contributing to Chisholm's slow start at the plate. Players take defensive struggles into the batter's box and vice versa all the time.

The Marlins enter Wednesday's game 2-4 in the early going. They scored only 10 runs in those six games.