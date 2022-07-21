The Texas Rangers (41-49) and the Miami Marlins (43-48) face off in the first matchup post All-Star break on Thursday afternoon. The Rangers stumbled in to the break, dropping four straight games. Meanwhile, Miami also dropped its three games prior to the break. Pablo Lopez (6-4, 2.86 ERA) is on the mound for Miami, while Jon Gray (6-4, 3.71 ERA) is getting the start for Texas.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Miami is the -115 moneyline favorite (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Marlins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Texas is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Rangers vs. Marlins moneyline: Texas -105, Miami -115

Rangers vs. Marlins run-line: Texas +1.5 (-220)

Rangers vs. Marlins over-under: 7 runs

TEX: Rangers are 4-0 in their last 4 interleague road games vs. a team with a losing record

MIA: Marlins are 4-1 in their last 5 Thursday games

Why you should back the Rangers

Shortstop Corey Seager is an outstanding hitter with power to all parts of the field. Seager has displayed a complete swing with the ability to cover the entire plate. He played superb ball in the first half of the season, notching his third All-Star game appearance. Seager currently leads the team in home runs (22) and RBI (52). He rolled into the break on a 10-game hitting streak.

Right fielder Adolis Garcia is a versatile playmaker with a rocket of an arm. Garcia delivers cannons from the outfield with accuracy and velocity. The 29-year-old owns home run power with his line-drive swing. He's second on the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (51), as he looks to continue his solid campaign.

Why you should back the Marlins

First baseman Garrett Cooper is a smooth hitter who's shown his ability to hit for both power and average. Cooper owns solid bat speed and control, spraying the ball into all gaps. The 31-year-old is coming off his first All-Star Game appearance and looks to continue his solid campaign. Cooper is batting .283 along with seven home runs and 40 RBI.

Designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is a fellow run-producer for Miami. Aguilar knows how to consistently make contact due to his quick hands and solid pitch recognition skills. The 32-year-old is batting .252 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. He recorded a hit in five of his last six games heading into the break.

