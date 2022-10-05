There is more than just the National League batting title on the line for New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on the last day of the regular season. If McNeil finishes as the league leader in batting average, teammate Francisco Lindor has promised to buy him a car.

Earlier in the season, Lindor made a deal with McNeil that would result in the second baseman getting a car if he won the NL batting title. Lindor recently said the deal is still on the table. However, he never said what kind of car McNeil would receive.

"But what kind of car I don't know," Lindor told the New York Post. "That was not specified in the negotiations."

With just one game left in the regular season, McNeil's .326 average is four points clear of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman. Barring something crazy happening, McNeil will get that car from Lindor.

"I'll have a conversation with him," McNeil said.

After the Mets swept their double-header against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, McNeil said he is happy to be in the running for the NL batting title because he knows it's one of the only main awards a player like him has a shot at winning.

"It's a little nerve racking and kind of fun," McNeil said after the Mets won 4-2 and 8-0. "It's the only award I can really look forward to. I am never going to lead the majors in home runs. It's kind of the one that is attainable for me and I am super excited with my day today."

McNeil, a key part of the Mets' success this season, is hitting .326 with nine home runs and 62 RBI in 147 games played.