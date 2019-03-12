Mets' Tim Tebow sent to minor league camp, politely declines swing advice from Jose Canseco
Tebow is set to debut at Triple-A in 2019
With Opening Day inching closer and closer, Tim Tebow's time in big league camp with the New York Mets has come to an end. Tebow was among the eight players the Mets reassigned to minor league camp Tuesday morning, the team announced.
In eight Grapefruit League games this spring Tebow went 4 for 15 (.267) with four singles, one walk, and three strikeouts. The Mets could -- and likely will -- bring Tebow up from minor league camp for a road trip or two later this spring, something hat is pretty standard practice around baseball.
Soon after being reassigned to minor league camp, Tebow was not only asked about his spring, but also some unsolicited swing advice from Jose Canseco. Here's what Canseco said earlier this month:
"I appreciate it, anybody wanting to work with me is humbling, he's a great one at it. But we have a lot of great coaches here," said Tebow to reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday, when asked about Canseco's offer Tuesday. He expertly defused the situation. Well done.
Tebow, 31, is ticketed for Triple-A this season. He hit .273/.336/.399 with six home runs in 84 Double-A games last season before breaking his hand and getting season-ending surgery in July. Considering how much time he spent away from baseball, putting up those numbers in Double-A is pretty impressive.
New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Tebow's former agent, has indicated Tebow could see the big leagues at some point in 2019. If nothing else, he would give the team a nice boost in ticket and merchandise sales.
