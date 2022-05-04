The New York Mets (18-8) and the Atlanta Braves (11-15) end their four-game series with a Wednesday afternoon matinee. These teams matched up for a doubleheader on Tuesday and the Mets won both games. Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66 ERA) is on the hill for Atlanta, while Tylor Megill (0-0, 1.93 ERA) gets the nod for New York.

Braves vs. Mets money line: New York -135, Atlanta +115

Braves vs. Mets run-line: New York -1.5 (+155)

Braves vs. Mets over-under: 7 runs

ATL: The over is 4-1 in the Braves' last five overall

NYM: The Mets are 8-1 in their last 9 home games vs. a right-handed starter

Why you should back the Mets

Designated hitter Pete Alonso has big-time pop in his swing and can crush the baseball once he connects. Alonso consistently produces runs in the middle of the lineup for the Mets. The 2019 All-Star has a batting average of .260 with five home runs and a team-high 21 RBIs. In his last outing, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is an excellent contact hitter who sprays the ball all over the yard. McNeil has an effortless swing and consistently drives the baseball. The 30-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.349), on-base percentage (.407), and hits (29). On May 1, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and one run batted in.

Why you should back the Braves

First baseman Matt Olson has a good eye and brings patience to the batter's box. Olson does have the power to drive the ball across the diamond. The two-time Gold Glove award winner is leading the team in batting average (.295) with three home runs and 10 RBIs. In the first game of the doubleheader yesterday, Olson went 1-for-2 with a three-run bomb.

Third baseman Austin Riley constantly drives in runs for the Braves with his smooth-looking swing. Riley has good power and can smack the ball into any gap. The 25-year-old has a batting average of .274 while leading the team in home runs (7) and RBIs (14). Riley provides the Braves with a consistent offensive threat in their lineup.

