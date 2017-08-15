Miami Dolphins sign Trey Griffey, son of Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

Normally we don't cover Miami Dolphins transactions in this space, but in this instance we'll make an exception ...

We have signed wide receiver Trey Griffey, tackle Sean Hickey and wide receiver Rashad Lawrence. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 15, 2017

Trey Griffey is of course the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who tallied 630 home runs across parts of the 22 big-league seasons, most of which came with the Mariners. As for the younger Griffey, he's a wideout out of the University of Arizona. He was drafted by the Mariners in the 24th round in 2016, but it appears the 23-year-old's future will be on the gridiron. Speaking of which, Trey Griffey wasn't drafted by an NFL team, but he spent time with the Colts earlier this year.