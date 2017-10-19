Michael Brantley has ankle surgery, can't resume baseball activities for 4-5 months

On Thursday, the Indians announced that outfielder Michael Brantley underwent surgery Wednesday to "stabilize ligaments in his right ankle." The club announced that Brantley will be able to resume baseball activity in four to five months.

Now, given that the Indians' season is over, the next few months aren't a big deal. Four months puts us in mid-February, however, and that's around the start of spring training. Five months and it's mid-to-late March, with the season fast approaching. That likely wouldn't be enough time for Brantley to start the season with the big-league club.

Now, Brantley has a club option for $12 million for next season with a $1 million buyout. He'll be 31 next season while injuries have held him to just 101 regular-season games the last two seasons after missing some time in 2015.

We know about the upside here. Brantley finished third in AL MVP voting in 2014. Albeit in just 90 games this season, Brantley hit .299/.357/.444 with 20 doubles, nine homers, 52 RBI and 11 steals.

The Indians have a tough decision to make. Outfielders Jay Bruce and Austin Jackson are free agents. Do they want to leave Jason Kipnis out there with Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer? Tyler Naquin, Abraham Almonte and Brandon Guyer are also options.

With Brantley's inability to consistently stay healthy the last few years, he could be shifted to first base or designated hitter. Carlos Santana is a free agent, after all.

Perhaps letting Brantley walk and spending the money elsewhere will be the wisest move for the Indians. It would be hard to blame anyone for losing faith in his ability to stay on the field for a full season now that he's north of 30.

My colleague Dayn Perry mentioned outfielder Lorenzo Cain as a possible free agent fit here. Letting Santana, Jackson, Bruce and Brantley go while signing Cain and moving some pieces around to cover 1B/DH along with Encarnacion could end up being the play. Zimmer has some untapped upside and maybe Naquin bounces back.

Regardless, this is an interesting situation and we'll see how it unfolds this upcoming offseason.