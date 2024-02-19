The Shohei Ohtani era is over for the Los Angeles Angels but the Mike Trout era continues. Trout is heading into his 13th full season with the Halos, and although there were rumblings the team was open to trading him over the winter, he opted to remain with the Angels. On Monday, Trout left the door open for a trade down the line, though he called it the "easy way out," per ESPN.

"You know, there might be a time (when a trade makes sense for me)," Trout told reporters Monday (via USA Today). "I've really haven't thought about this. But you know, when I signed that contract, I'm loyal.''

There are still seven years and close to $250 million remaining on Trout's contract, which includes a full no-trade clause. When the time comes for a trade -- if the time comes for a trade -- Trout will be in complete control. He can pick his destination. The Angels will almost certainly have to eat money to facilitate a move, which is another complication.

Mike Trout LAA • CF • #27 BA 0.263 R 54 HR 18 RBI 44 SB 2 View Profile

The Angels not only failed to reach the postseason in six years with Ohtani and Trout, they failed to post a winning season. The club has not been to the postseason since 2014, when they were swept in three games by the Kansas City Royals. Those are the only three postseason games of the Trout era. The Angels last won a postseason game in 2009.

It is no surprise then that Trout said Monday he has been pushing ownership and the front office to sign one of the top remaining free agents, which includes Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Snell. The Angels have been connected to Snell throughout the winter. The team has been active this offseason, mostly adding relievers and complementary players.

Trout, 32, hit .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs in 82 games before a broken hamate effectively ended his season in July. The .858 OPS is far and away the lowest of Trout's career, though that also represents a career year for most players. Injuries are becoming an issue for a three-time MVP. Trout has played only 237 of 486 possible games the last three years, or 49%.

The Angels went 73-89 for the second consecutive season in 2023. They have finished in fourth place in the AL West five times in the last six years.