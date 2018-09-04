MLB DFS: Brandon Belt and best picks for September 4 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
It's a loaded Major League Baseball schedule on Tuesday with every single team in action beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. That means there's a huge main slate on daily Fantasy sports sites, and plenty of tournaments to jump in on such as the $300,000 Medium Pennant Race on DraftKings and the $150,000 Ridiculous Rally on FanDuel. Before you enter these or any other MLB DFS tournaments, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.
On Monday, McClure rostered Angels third baseman Taylor Ward at $2,300 on FanDuel. The result? Ward exploded with a two-run home run that helped return 22.2 points and almost 11x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.
For Tuesday's main slate, McClure loves Dodgers second baseman Brian Dozier at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.
The trade deadline acquisition got Monday off, but should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Jason Vargas of the Mets, who has a sky-high 6.56 ERA. Dozier is a top MLB DFS pick because he brings plenty of power (20 home runs) at a very affordable price, so be sure he's in your lineup on Tuesday.
Another pick he's all over: Giants first baseman Brandon Belt at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.
He gets to play in hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he'll have a great opportunity to go for big numbers tonight because he's hit opposing starter German Marquez extremely well in his career -- going 4 for 4 with a pair of triples and RBIs.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he isn't even the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
