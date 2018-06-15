MLB DFS for June 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Friday

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, June 15, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Red Sox pitcher David Price on DraftKings. The result: Price allowed just one run and struck out seven -- returning almost 30 points on DraftKings, his second best performance of the entire season. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Friday's slate, McClure loves Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper at $4,400 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.



Harper is a power hitter with 19 homers on the year already and gets a juicy matchup against Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez, who has allowed three home runs in his last three starts. Lock him in your Friday lineups and look for big upside.



McClure is also loving Harper's teammate, Trea Turner, at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.



Turner has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games and has the potential to be a major RBI-producer on Friday against Sanchez, who has given up 17 hits and 10 earned runs in his last three starts.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.