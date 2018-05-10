MLB DFS for May 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Thursday, May 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez at $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Hernandez went 3-for-4 with with a home run -- returning 27.7 points on FanDuel in one of his best performances of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Thursday's MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.



Mancini has recorded a hit in three straight games and reached safely in five of his last six. He'll take aim at a poor Kansas City pitching staff that is sending Ian Kennedy, who has given up more than a hit per inning this year, to the hill.



Another pick McClure loves for Thursday: Ryan Braun, who is $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



Braun, who has five home runs and 19 RBIs for the Brewers this season, will be hitting in optimal conditions on Thursday at Coors Field, where the weather will be over 80 degrees at first pitch and the air density will be low as usual. He's a player you absolutely need to have in your lineups.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.