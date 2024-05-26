The St. Louis Cardinals go for the two-game series sweep when they take on the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. St. Louis rallied for four runs in the eighth inning on Saturday and then held on to post a 7-6 win over Chicago. The Cubs (27-25), second in the National League Central, have lost three in a row. The Cardinals (24-26), third in the NL Central, have won four in a row and nine of 11.

First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 1,210-1,176, but the Cardinals hold a 646-544 edge in home games. St. Louis is a -139 favorite on the money line (risk $139 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Cardinals money line: Chicago +118, St. Louis -139

Cubs vs. Cardinals over-under: 8 runs

Cubs vs. Cardinals run line: St. Louis -1.5 (+155)

CHC: The Cubs have hit the game total under in 27 of their last 45 games (+8.10 units)

STL: The Cardinals have hit the first five innings team total under in 22 of their last 35 games (+7.30 units)

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis is expected to send right-hander Sonny Gray (6-2, 2.87 ERA) to the mound. Gray has won each of his last two starts, including a 6-3 win over Baltimore on Monday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing three runs – one earned – on three hits and two walks, while striking out six. In the start before that, a 7-6 win over the Angels, Gray pitched six innings, allowing five earned runs and two walks, while striking out nine.

Right fielder Lars Nootbar is coming off a 3-for-5 performance with a triple, an RBI, and one stolen base in Saturday's win. Nootbar has hits in six of the last nine games, including three multi-hit efforts. In a 7-2 win over Boston on May 18, he was 2-for-5 with two RBI. He has hit well against the Cubs throughout his career. In 37 games against Chicago, he is hitting .303 with five doubles, nine homers and 21 RBI.

Why you should back the Cubs

Right-hander Javier Assad (4-0, 1.70 ERA) will start for Chicago. Assad has been dominant all season, having not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his 10 appearances. In a 7-1 win at Atlanta on May 15, he pitched six innings, allowing just four hits and one walk, while striking out seven. He also earned a win in a 5-0 victory over Milwaukee on May 5. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner snapped a two-game hitless streak on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. He has 12 multi-hit performances on the year, including in a 6-5 win over the Brewers on May 4. In that game, he was 2-for-4 with a homer. In 45 games this season, he is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, one triple, two homers and 15 RBI.

